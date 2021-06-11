Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.70.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

