Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

