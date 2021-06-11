Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.24 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.