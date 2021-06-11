Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

