Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

CLX stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

