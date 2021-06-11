Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

NYSE DECK opened at $325.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

