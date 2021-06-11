SUKU (SUKU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $631,660.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $631,660.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00825345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00087090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045235 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

