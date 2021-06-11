Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.23.

RUN stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,980 shares of company stock worth $16,329,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

