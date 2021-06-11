Suretly (SUR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,223.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $73,928.96 and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

