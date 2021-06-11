Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 40,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.14. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

