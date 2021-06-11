SVB Leerink Weighs in on BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($4.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BeiGene by 888.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

