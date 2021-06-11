Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

JELD stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

