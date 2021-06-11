Swiss National Bank Buys 93,700 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.15 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,338 shares of company stock valued at $487,423 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

