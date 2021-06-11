Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.