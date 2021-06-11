Swiss National Bank Has $4.78 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.