Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of NetScout Systems worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.73 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

