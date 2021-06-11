Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SSREY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SSREY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

