Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

