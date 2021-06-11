Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.