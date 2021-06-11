swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,265 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,265 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

