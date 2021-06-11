swisspartners Ltd. Buys Shares of 151,663 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 151,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. TechnipFMC accounts for approximately 0.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,914 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 45,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,549. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

