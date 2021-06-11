swisspartners Ltd. Sells 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,767,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,422.37. 27,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,436.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,307.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

