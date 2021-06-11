Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $77.04 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.