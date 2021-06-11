Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AAR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.54 and a beta of 1.78. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

