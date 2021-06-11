Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 607 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,231,565. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

