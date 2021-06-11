Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Taisei stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

