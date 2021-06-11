Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 181,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

