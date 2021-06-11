Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $1.10 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $98.21. 45,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

