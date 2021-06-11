Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Stephen Grant Sells 15,000 Shares

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Group alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

On Monday, March 29th, Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

TND opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.40. The firm has a market cap of £31.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. Tandem Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.