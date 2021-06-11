Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

