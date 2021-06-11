Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 715.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.