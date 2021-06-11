Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 278.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.08.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.