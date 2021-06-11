Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.41 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 397.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $352.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

