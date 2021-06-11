Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.27 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

