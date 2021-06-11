Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 895.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

