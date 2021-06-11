Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.92.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
