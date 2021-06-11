Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

