Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $19.01 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,000. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,924. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.