Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 149,400 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the quarter. SP Plus accounts for approximately 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SP shares. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.