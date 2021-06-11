Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.