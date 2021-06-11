Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.74.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.