Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Empower (NYSE:EMPW)

Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EMPW opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Empower has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth $35,197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Empower by 567.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Empower in the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Empower during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

