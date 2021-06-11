Telsey Advisory Group Increases Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $6.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.