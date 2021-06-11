Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $56.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713,987 shares of company stock worth $145,391,319 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 601,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.