Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $806,616.61 and approximately $281.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.38 or 0.01586519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00445917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001242 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004612 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

