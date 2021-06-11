TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.98% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

