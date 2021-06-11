Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.