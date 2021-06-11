Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.