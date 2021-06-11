Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

TGH opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

