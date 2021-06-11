The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00142386 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

