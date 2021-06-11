The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $561.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.30 million to $563.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

GEO stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

