The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $183,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $375.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

